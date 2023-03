Schwartz scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Schwartz hasn't shown much game-to-game consistency, but he's managed four goals and two helpers over his last nine contests. The winger is up to 14 tallies, 29 points, 117 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-13 rating through 52 appearances. He has looked a bit more confident since head coach Dave Hakstol put Oliver Bjorkstrand on the wing opposite Schwartz alongside Alexander Wennberg.