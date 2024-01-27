Schwartz notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Schwartz was considered a game-time decision Friday, but he was able to suit up for his 700th career appearance against the only other team he's played for in the NHL. The winger celebrated the occasion with a helper on Brian Dumoulin's first-period marker. With a point in each of the last two games, Schwartz is again finding traction on offense. He's at 10 goals, 11 assists, 68 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 32 appearances.