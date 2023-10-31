Schwartz registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

Schwartz is up to eight points -- including four goals -- through 10 outings this season. He's been particularly hot lately, contributing at least a point in each of his last four contests, giving him two goals and six points in that span. Schwartz is serving in a top-six role and getting power-play ice time, but he's unlikely to maintain his current offensive pace. The 31-year-old finished 2022-23 with a somewhat modest 40 points in 71 appearances despite serving in a similar capacity.