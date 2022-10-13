Schwartz (lower body) is listed as a starter for Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, per the NHL media site.

Schwartz was described as day-to-day by head coach Dave Hakstol earlier in the day, but it appears he's made enough progress to be in the lineup. The 30-year-old winger should fill a top-six role if he can avoid injuries this season. Morgan Geekie will exit the lineup Wednesday to make room for Schwartz.