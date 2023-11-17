Schwartz logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Schwartz had gone without a point over the previous two games, his longest drought since opening the season with a pair of goose eggs. The winger ended the mini-slump by setting up Kailer Yamamoto's third-period equalizer. Schwartz is up to eight goals, seven helpers, eight power-play points, 48 shots, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 18 contests this season. He's reached the 60-point mark only once in his career, but he could get there again if he can sustain his current pace and stay healthy.