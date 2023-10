Schwartz logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Schwartz has two goals and two helpers over his last three games. The winger has been steady from his second-line role this season, racking up four goals, two assists, 24 shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-5 rating. He's had a couple of injury scares, but he can be productive as long as he remains healthy.