Schwartz scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Schwartz has a goal and two helpers during a three-game point streak. He continues to see bottom-six usage, but the 33-year-old winger also has a power-play role that should bolster his offense. He's produced nine goals, 18 points, 57 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating over 31 appearances this season.