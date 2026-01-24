Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Pots goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwartz scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Schwartz has a goal and two helpers during a three-game point streak. He continues to see bottom-six usage, but the 33-year-old winger also has a power-play role that should bolster his offense. He's produced nine goals, 18 points, 57 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating over 31 appearances this season.
