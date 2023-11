Schwartz scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Schwartz got the Kraken within one goal late in the third period, but the Flames shot back with a pair of empty-net tallies. The winger was able to extend his point streak to six games with the goal -- he has three markers and five helpers in that span. For the season, Schwartz is up to five goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating through 12 appearances.