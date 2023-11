Schwartz scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Schwartz scored for the fourth straight game, and he's earned a point in nine straight contests (six tallies, six assists). The winger's third-period marker prevented Stuart Skinner from shutting out the Kraken. Schwartz has been arguably Seattle's best forward this season with eight goals, six helpers, 41 shots on net, 14 hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating over 15 games.