Schwartz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Schwartz helped out on an Adam Larsson insurance marker in the third period. With three points over two games since he returned from a lower-body injury, Schwartz has been strong in a second-line role. The 31-year-old winger is up to 18 points, 55 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 25 appearances. If he continues to play in the top six and on the power play, Schwartz could be a solid second-half option in fantasy.