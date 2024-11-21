Schwartz registered two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.
Schwartz had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. This was his third multi-point effort of the season. The 32-year-old winger has held down a steady top-six role and continues to produce offense at a decent pace. He's now at four goals, eight helpers, 39 shots on net, 16 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 20 contests overall.
