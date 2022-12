Schwartz recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Schwartz set up Brandon Tanev for an empty-net goal to seal the win. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Schwartz, who has lost virtually all of the consistency he displayed back in October. For the season, the winger has eight goals, eight helpers, 62 shots, 28 hits and a minus-10 rating through 30 appearances, but just two of his 16 points have come in December.