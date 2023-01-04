Schwartz scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Schwartz hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since before the holiday break, going minus-3 over his previous three outings. He made up for lost time Tuesday, scoring the game-tying goal on a delayed penalty in the second period before adding a pair of helpers as the Kraken ran away with it. The 30-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 20 points, 76 shots, 34 hits and a minus-11 rating through 35 contests. The goal was his first since Dec. 1.