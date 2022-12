Schwartz recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Schwartz fed Oliver Bjorkstrand for the Kraken's second goal. Since snapping a six-game point drought, Schwartz has picked up two helpers in his last two outings. The 30-year-old winger has eight goals, nine assists, 63 shots, 28 hits and a minus-10 rating through 31 contests.