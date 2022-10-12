Schwartz (lower body) remains day-to-day and will likely be out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Ducks, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Schwartz appears set to miss the season opener, but he's been a participant in recent practices. It's possible the Kraken don't want to have him play in back-to-back games right away, so he should still be considered questionable to suit up for Thursday's contest versus the Kings.