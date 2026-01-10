Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwartz (lower body) was activated from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Following a 19-game absence, Schwartz appears ready to return to the lineup against Carolina on Saturday. He has produced eight goals, 15 points, 48 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 24 hits in 23 appearances this season.
