Schwartz tallied a power-play goal and blocked one shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Schwartz's power-play goal was the finishing touch of a third-period comeback for the Kraken. With the heroic twine finder, the 33-year-old winger has eight goals, 15 points and 40 shots on goal through 20 games this season. His scoring pace is on par with the best offensive season of his career, the 2014-15 season with St. Louis, where he posted 63 points in 75 regular-season games. Schwartz took a jump in production last season as well, which is a strong sign that his contributions are legit. His usage in multiple situations and goal-scoring potential make him a solid fantasy option in standard leagues and a must-own player in deep leagues.