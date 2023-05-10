Schwartz scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 4.
This is the second time in the playoffs that Schwartz has had a two-goal game come in a loss. The 30-year-old winger has four points in as many contests in the second round, and he's at five goals, four assists, 36 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating through 11 playoff outings this year.
