Schwartz scored a pair of goals on four shots, logged two hits and went minus-4 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Schwartz opened and closed the scoring in this contest, but the Avalanche dominated in between his pair of goals. The winger's second tally came on the power play. He has three points, eight shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating through playoff outings.