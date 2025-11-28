Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Set to miss about six weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwartz (lower body) will be out of action for approximately six weeks, the team announced Friday.
Schwartz sustained the injury in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Dallas. He has compiled eight goals, 15 points, 48 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 24 hits across 23 appearances this season. Due to his lengthy absence, Schwartz could be a candidate for injured reserve, especially with Kaapo Kakko (lower body) progressing toward a return to the lineup.
