Schwartz produced an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Schwartz took a pass at his own blue line and fed Jared McCann on a breakaway on the Kraken's third goal. With four points over his last two games, Schwartz's offense is trending upward again. The 30-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, 12 helpers, 76 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-10 rating through 36 contests while holding down a top-six role.