Schwartz (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Seattle activated Kaapo Kakko (lower body) in a corresponding move. Schwartz will be out for approximately six weeks after getting hurt in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Dallas, though he could be unavailable for longer than that. He has supplied eight goals, 15 points, 48 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 24 hits across 23 appearances this season.