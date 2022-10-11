Schwartz (lower body) skated with the main group Tuesday, but coach Dave Hakstol wouldn't commit to him playing in Wednesday's regular-season opener against Anaheim, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Schwartz is considered day-to-day with a lower-body issue, but the fact that he skated with the main group Tuesday suggests he's likely closer to probable than questionable for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with the Ducks. Nonetheless, Schwartz' availability against Anaheim may boild down to a game-time decision, so fantasy managers should plan accordingly.