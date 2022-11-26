Schwartz supplied an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Schwartz had the secondary helper on the first of Andre Burakovsky's two goals in the game. With two goals and two assists in his last four games, Schwartz is starting to find a groove on offense again. The winger is up to 14 points, 45 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-6 rating through 20 outings.