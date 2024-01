Schwartz posted an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Schwartz is up to four points across three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger set up the second of Jared McCann's goals in this game. Schwartz has 19 points, 56 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 26 appearances. He's seeing top-six minutes and power-play time on a surging team, which makes him a strong addition in fantasy.