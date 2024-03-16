Schwartz (upper body) will sit out his third straight game Saturday versus Nashville, according to Sound of Hockey.
Schwartz is having a middling season with 11 goals and 23 points in 47 appearances. He played only 3:09 versus Winnipeg on Mar. 8 before leaving the contest with an injury. Schwartz will likely be a middle-six forward upon his return.
