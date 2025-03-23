Schwartz scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

The goal was Schwartz's first over 11 games in March, and he's added three assists for the month. The 32-year-old was separated from Matty Beniers for the first time in months, instead playing alongside Shane Wright and Jordan Eberle in this contest. Schwartz has reached the 20-goal mark for the second time in four years with the Kraken and for the sixth time in his career. The winger is at 41 points -- his most since his 57-point campaign in 2019-20 -- with 163 shots on net, 40 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 71 appearances.