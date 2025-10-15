Schwartz scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Through three games, Schwartz has a goal, an assist, two shots on net, seven hits and two blocked shots. The 33-year-old winger has resumed his usual role on the second line while featuring on the second power-play unit. Schwartz has 20-plus-goal potential when he can stay relatively healthy, but his 81 appearances last season marked just the second time in his career he's gotten over the 80-game mark. He's missed at least 10 games in three of his four years with the Kraken.