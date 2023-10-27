Schwartz notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Schwartz's first helper of the campaign was a feed to Oliver Bjorkstrand, who made an individual effort 1-on-3 in the offensive zone before firing a laser past Frederik Andersen. While the Kraken have struggled to produce steady offense, Schwartz has been solid with four goals and an assist through eight outings. He's added 22 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while playing on the second line and second power-play unit.