Schwartz scored a goal on four shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Schwartz got the Kraken on the board at 3:50 of the third period, but it didn't lead to a comeback effort. The 33-year-old winger saw a season-high 19:47 of ice time Tuesday, which is likely a product of the absences of Jared McCann (lower body) and Mason Marchment (lower body). Schwartz should still be a top-six regular throughout the season. He's at five points, 13 shots on net, 15 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through seven appearances.