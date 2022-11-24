Schwartz scored a pair of goals on four shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Schwartz scored the game-winner at 3:47 of the third period and added an empty-netter to seal the victory. He snapped an eight-game goalless stretch with the pair of tallies -- during that span, he managed just one assist. For the season, the 30-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-8 rating in 19 contests.