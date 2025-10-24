Schwartz scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Schwartz delivered his best individual performance of the season Thursday after being directly involved in each of the team's three goals. He opened the scoring with a wrister just 2:28 into the second period and later doubled his tally with an empty-netter at the 18:20 mark of the third frame when the Jets were pushing for an equalizer. Schwartz would also set up Seattle's second empty-netter, courtesy of Jordan Eberle. It was Schwartz's first multi-point effort of the campaign, and the 33-year-old veteran is now up to eight points (four goals, four helpers) on eight games this season.