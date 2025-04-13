Schwartz scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Schwartz opened the scoring, knocking in a rebound at 3:44 of the second period. This was his second goal in five games, a slowdown compared to the four goals and three assists he had over seven contests before he missed the April 2 game in Vancouver due to an undisclosed injury. Overall, Schwartz has 25 goals -- his most in a season since his career-best 28 in 2014-15. He's added 23 assists, 191 shots on net, 43 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 80 appearances.