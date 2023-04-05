Schwartz scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

A Daniel Sprong shot from the point got into traffic, and Schwartz was able to tip it down and in for the Kraken's fourth goal. The 30-year-old winger has three goals, one assist and 17 shots over his last five contests. He's up to the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2019-20, and he's added 19 helpers, 164 shots, 52 hits and a minus-15 rating through 68 appearances this season.