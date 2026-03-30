Schwartz (face) will join the club for its road matchup with Edmonton on Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Schwartz can be considered a game-time decision to face the Oilers and could return for the first time since March 7 versus the Senators, a stretch of 10 games on the shelf. If the veteran winger does get into the lineup, it will likely be in a middle-six role for the club and should include power-play ice time.