Schwartz produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Both points came in the second period as the Kraken pulled away. Schwartz had been sidelined since late November due to a lower-body injury, missing the last 16 games, but he immediately saw top-six minutes upon his return and skated on the second power-play unit. The veteran winger has nine goals and 17 points in 24 contests on the season.