Schwartz (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Schwartz will miss his eighth straight game, but he'll now have some time to heal up, as the Kraken don't play again until Feb. 7 versus the Islanders. The 30-year-old winger's absence will continue to be covered by John Hayden, while Ryan Donato and Brandon Tanev pick up extra playing time.