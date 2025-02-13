Firkus has earned nine goals and 23 points over 45 appearances with AHL Coachella Valley this season.

Firkus earned two points per game in the 2023-24 regular season with WHL Moose Jaw, racking up 61 goals and 65 assists over 63 appearances. He added 36 points over 24 outings between the WHL playoffs and the Memorial Cup. Being an undersized and creative winger didn't hold Firkus back in junior hockey, but playing against men in the AHL has slowed down his production. He's got an excellent shot and good vision -- all he needs now is more development time, which the Kraken are likely to give him before he gets an NHL look.