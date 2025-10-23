Firkus scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-3 win over San Jose on Wednesday.

Firkus has yet to make his NHL debut, though that should come as no surprise with the Kraken's methodical approach to development. The 21-year-old winger had been held off the scoresheet for the first three games of the Firebirds' season. Last year, he put up 36 points in 69 regular-season appearances as an AHL rookie, so he still has some work to do to put himself in position for a call-up.