Firkus scored all three goals in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-3 loss to Bakersfield on Saturday.

Firkus has six points over his last two games, and this was his fourth performance of at least three points this season. The 21-year-old winger is up to seven goals and 17 points through 13 contests to begin his second AHL campaign. Firkus' scoring touch is evident already, and that should help him push for a spot with the Kraken in the not-too-distant future.