Firkus signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Kraken on Thursday.

Firkus played with WHL Moose Jaw in 2022-23, posting 88 points (40 goals, 44 assists) in 66 games. He was selected 35th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old winger will likely spend 2023-24 at the junior level unless he has a remarkable training camp.