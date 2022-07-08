Firkus was selected 35th overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

While it ultimately never materialized, there was some buzz Firkus could sneak into the latter portion of Round 1 after a season in which he posted a whopping 36 goals and 80 points in 66 games for WHL Moose Jaw. Firkus is a high-end offensive player with the rare ability to consistently beat opposing goaltenders from distance. His shot is his best weapon, but Firkus' playmaking skills have long been underrated. It's entirely fair to wonder how much value Firkus will have as a professional if he isn't putting up points, but 18-year-old's with this type of offensive talent are rarely available at this stage of the draft.