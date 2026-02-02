Firkus scored two goals in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-1 win over Ontario on Sunday.

Firkus reached the 40-point mark for the season with this effort. He's already surpassed the 15 goals and 36 points he put up in 69 regular-season outings last year, doing so in just 42 contests this season. Firkus had cooled off a bit in January, registering just seven assists in 12 games, but he looks to have his scoring touch back.