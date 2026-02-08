Firkus logged three assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Henderson on Saturday.

Firkus has three goals and three assists over his last four outings. The 21-year-old winger continues to excel in his second AHL campaign, earning a total of 17 goals and 27 assists over 45 appearances. He's added 122 shots on net and a plus-16 rating. The Kraken typically haven't rushed prospects to the NHL, but Firkus may not need much more time in the AHL at the rate he's going.