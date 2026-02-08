Kraken's Jagger Firkus: Three helpers in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Firkus logged three assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Henderson on Saturday.
Firkus has three goals and three assists over his last four outings. The 21-year-old winger continues to excel in his second AHL campaign, earning a total of 17 goals and 27 assists over 45 appearances. He's added 122 shots on net and a plus-16 rating. The Kraken typically haven't rushed prospects to the NHL, but Firkus may not need much more time in the AHL at the rate he's going.
More News
-
Kraken's Jagger Firkus: Tallies twice for Firebirds•
-
Kraken's Jagger Firkus: Three-point effort Friday•
-
Kraken's Jagger Firkus: Hat trick in AHL loss•
-
Kraken's Jagger Firkus: Trio of assists Tuesday•
-
Kraken's Jagger Firkus: Earns three points in AHL win•
-
Kraken's Jagger Firkus: Sent to the minors•