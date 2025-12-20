Firkus scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-4 overtime loss to Bakersfield on Friday.

Firkus is the Firebirds' leading scorer with 26 points over 25 games. This was a big performance for him, ending a four-game slump, and it's his second three-point outing in his last eight contests. The Kraken's trade of Mason Marchment to the Blue Jackets on Friday opened a roster spot with the big club, so a call-up for Firkus is a possibility -- he's certainly done enough to earn a look.