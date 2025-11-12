Firkus recorded three assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-3 win over Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The trio of helpers vaulted Firkus above a point-per-game pace for the year. He's now at four goals and 10 helpers through 12 appearances to begin his second professional campaign. Firkus was known for his scoring touch more than his playmaking while in junior hockey, but he's showcasing more of the latter with the Firebirds. He could get a call-up if he's able to sustain this pace for most of the year.