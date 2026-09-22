O'Brien (lower body) will not practice Tuesday and is considered day-to-day.

After a strong performance to open the 2026-27 preseason by recording a pair of points, O'Brien will stay in street clothes during Tuesday's practice. The 19-year-old center was incredibly effective with OHL Brandford last season, where he posted 28 goals and 93 points across 53 regular-season outings. While he's on the fringe of making Seattle's opening night roster, he holds a high ceiling and will continue to battle for a spot in the Kraken's forward core.