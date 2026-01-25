O'Brien scored twice and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 7-1 win over Barrie on Sunday.

O'Brien racked up four goals and five assists over three games this week, extending his point streak to six contests. He's now at a total of 16 goals and 57 points through 32 appearances this season. O'Brien is shooting 21.3 percent, but it's his playmaking that continues to stand out at the junior level. He should be a top-six fixture in a few years, adding to the Kraken's deep crop of center prospects.