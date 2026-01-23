O'Brien scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 5-4 overtime loss to North Bay on Thursday.

O'Brien's had a tough month or so. He was one of Team Canada's final cuts for the World Junior Championship, then sustained a lower-body injury shortly after returning to the Bulldogs. He's earned three goals and an assist over two contests since he got back in the lineup. With the injury behind him, O'Brien is up to 14 goals and 51 points over 30 appearances and should continue to be a massive scoring threat for Brantford for the remainder of the campaign.