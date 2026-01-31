O'Brien scored twice and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 4-1 win over Owen Sound on Friday.

With the performance, O'Brien reached the 60-point mark for the season, doing so in 33 games. He's surged to the mark with seven goals and eight assists during a seven-game point streak. His last four outings have been multi-point efforts, and his consistent offense is helping the Bulldogs stay atop the OHL.